My emergence as Deputy Speaker will encourage South-East youths – Kalu





Rep. Benjamin kalu (APC-Abia), and the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, says his emergence as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly will make South-East youth believe in the Nigerian project.

Kalu said this in a statement which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kalu was on May 8 announced as the consensus deputy speaker of the 10th national assembly by the National Working Committee of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the youths on the street of the South East who were agitating would see a fellow youth piloting the affairs of the nation in this capacity.

According to him, “they will see us display excellence and that will encourage them to believe more in Nigeria which is what the younger south easterners are looking for.

“I can assure you that we are bringing South-East to the centre. We are going to use it and bring our brothers who are agitating to the centre so our administration will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper