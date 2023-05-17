My husband is a flirt, he runs after anything in skirt — Woman tells Court





A 44- year-old woman, Oluwatoyin Falade, on Wednesday, prayed to an Orile Agege Customary Court to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage on grounds of infidelity on the part of her husband, Segun.

The petitioner, who lives at 23, Tunde Davids Close, Agege, Lagos has two children for Segun, ages, eight and 11.

“My husband is a flirt, he runs after anything in a skirt.

”I had two girls before I married him and those girls are 15 and 18. They stay with me and I don’t trust my husband because he chases everything in a skirt.

“My husband changes women anyhow and he doesn’t respect me. If the court doesn’t dissolve the union, I will run away with my kids,” she burst into tears.

Oluwatoyin said that people mock her in the neighbourhood because of her husband’s infidelity.

” I am fed up, Segun cannot change, chasing after women and ladies has become the order of the day for him,” she said.

She alleged that he doesn’t take care of her and the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper