Nigeria absent, as African leaders head to Kyiv, Moscow on peace mission





A group of African leaders trying to broker peace in the war in Ukraine will launch their mission to Moscow and Kyiv next month, a senior South African government official said Wednesday.

However, no leader from Nigeria was mentioned among the emissaries that would be meeting the parties in the Ukraine-Russia war.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have “agreed to receive” African heads of state in Moscow and Kyiv.

Leaders of Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa, will lead the initiative which has been welcomed by the UN.

“The dates must be confirmed,” Zane Dangor, the director-general in South Africa’s Foreign Affairs ministry, told lawmakers.

“But it will be early in June where the six heads of state will be shuttling between the two capitals to engage in the facilitating of peace talks or at least get towards a ceasefire.”

“We have also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper