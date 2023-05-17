Peter Obi, Abure sponsored thugs against me in court – Lamidi Apapa 





By Miftaudeen Raji

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa said the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and the party’s suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure allegedly sponsored thugs against him (Apapa) on Wednesday.

Recall that Apapa was mobbed by youths that were at the court to witness proceedings in the petition that Obi filed to challenge the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25.

Following the attack, Apapa was taken into protective custody by security operatives attached to the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

Shortly after the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel adjourned the petition till Friday for continuation of the pre-hearing session.

Speaking on the development, in an exclusive intervie with Vanguard, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, said he surprised this was how Obi, Abure and their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper