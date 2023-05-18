APC bars states, LGs, Wards from suspending officials, reinstates Goje





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Embarrassed by the gale of suspension of top party chieftains by its states, local government and ward chapters, the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has placed an embargo on suspension or expulsion of members by officials.

The decision is in contravention of Article 21(B) of the APC Constitution which provides that the executive committees at all levels shall have original jurisdiction the heat and determine any complaint brought before them against any member or public official.

APC’s action is coming barely 24 hours after the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP also banned its organs at all levels from commencing disciplinary actions against party members without recourse to provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (As amended).

PDP had said its decision was in furtherance of on-going efforts by the party to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation within its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper