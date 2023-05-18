Buhari, out-going Govs receive N656b final FAAC allocation





Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari and all outgoing governors yesterday, received their final Federation Account allocations of N655. 932 billion

This was contained in the communique issued at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

It indicated that the N655.932 billion total distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N364.654 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N202.762 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N14.516 billion, N50.000 billion augmentation from Forex Equalization revenue, as well as, N24.000 billion augmentation from the Non-mineral revenue.

The sum of N28.108 billion was given to the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Nigeria Customs Service as cost of collection.

A total of 120.287 billion was deducted for transfers and refunds to various accounts.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $473,754.57

The communiqué showed that from the total…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper