COAS charges troops to apply acquired skills for improved national security





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops to effectively deploy skills and knowledge gained from training for planning and conduct of operations for the attainment of national security objectives.

Gen Yahaya gave the directive during the graduation ceremony of officers and soldiers trained in the Exercise Restord Hope IV Series, at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kachia, Kaduna State on Thursday.

The training which began on the 25 of January 2023, had troops drawn from various formations and units, who have been undergoing rigorous training and drills in marksmanship, unarmed battle drills and advanced Special Forces training.

A statement by the Director, Army Public

Relations, Brigadier Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the ceremony showcased series of shooting and tactical drills to demonstrate newly acquired combat prowess of the graduands.

The COAS expressed delight at the successful conduct of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper