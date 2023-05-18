Harry, Meghan in ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase





PRINCE Harry, Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi, a spokesperson for the prince has said.

The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

In a statement, the prince’s spokesperson said the “relentless pursuit” lasted for over two hours.

They added it resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and police officers.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the details.

In a statement, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed an incident took place and said that numerous photographers “made their [Harry and Meghan’s] transport challenging.”

No injuries or arrests were reported. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented.

There are claims the chase involved half a dozen cars, with reckless driving including going through red lights, driving on the pavement, carrying out blocking moves, and reversing down a one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper