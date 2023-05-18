INEC, Tinubu oppose Atiku Abubakar’s application for live television coverage of petition





All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and INEC on Thursday opposed an application for live television coverage of proceedings in a petition filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Alhaji Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the presidential election of Feb. 25 filed the petition to challenge the declaration of Tinubu of the APC as winner by INEC.

Abubakar, the first runner-up at the election filed his petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The Vice-President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, another respondent, also opposed the application for live television coverage of the proceedings.

Arguing separately when the matter was called at the PEPC, the respondents said live telecast of proceedings could ridicule the traditional solemn nature of court proceedings.

Opposing Abubakar’s motion, counsel for INEC, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said the court proceedings were already open to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper