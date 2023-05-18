Kyrgios out of French Open with foot injury





Nick Kyrgios’s withdrawal from the French Open was because of a cut foot sustained when a man allegedly stole his car at gunpoint, his agent says, rather than knee surgery.

The French Tennis Federation said this week the Australian would miss Roland Garros due to surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus.

But his agent told The Canberra Times the knee was “fine” and a nasty cut to the foot was why he would not be in Paris next week.

“The knee surgery went as well as it possibly could and his rehabilitation was fantastic and we were at the point where we were doing on-court loading and management,” Daniel Horsfall told the newspaper.

“We needed to be at a point that he could comfortably play five sets. Right when we were getting stuck into the loading period, the (alleged) armed robbery happened at his house.

“During the ordeal he cut his foot quite badly. It’s not healing correctly and he can’t put in the work on court, so he’s been off court for almost two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper