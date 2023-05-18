Live Broadcast: Why we’re opposing Atiku’s petition — Tinubu, APC





•Say request, an abuse of court process

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has opposed the request for a live broadcast of day-to-day proceedings on petitions seeking to annul his election.

Former Vice President and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the presidential election that was held on February 25, Atiku Abubakar, had in an application dated May 5, prayed the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, to allow its proceedings to be televised.

Atiku, who came second in the presidential election, through his team of lawyers, led by Chris Uche, SAN, contended that the petition he lodged against the President-elect, was “a matter of national concern and public interest.”

He argued that the case involved the interest of citizens and the electorate in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who he said voted and participated in the presidential poll.

Atiku and the PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper