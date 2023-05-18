Matawalle to EFCC: Extend probe to Presidency, FEC members





•Says EFCC chair has questions to answer too

•Matawale entitled to his opinion —FG

By Dapo Akinrefon & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, yesterday, warned the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to stop castigating governors and beam his searchlight on the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Matawalle, in a statement, urged the EFCC boss to ensure the commission’s investigation must be holistic and not selective.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in which he claimed he has sent invitations to all outgoing Governors and Commissioners in a bid to commence investigation into alleged corruption and abuse of office perpetrated by them while in office.

“While this is appropriate and commendable because it’s important for political office…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper