Ondo NDDC Commissioner congratulates Akeredolu on FG’s approval of Port





… Assures of NDDC collaboration

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commissioner representing Ondo State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Gbenga Edema, has congratulated the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on the approval of the Ondo Sea Port by the federal government.

Edema, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSAPADEC), said that the relentless effort of Akeredolu towards ensuring that the proclamation of the seaport comes to fruition cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, the port will not only

open Ondo State to the world, but the other Niger Delta states to which Ondo belongs will also greatly benefit from the establishment of the port.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval on Wednesday for the operating license for the port at the FEC meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper