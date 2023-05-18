Plateau citizens decry noncompletion of constituency projects





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Public procurement and contracts awards ought to be transparent, but in most cases, these exercises are made so complicated that ordinary citizens, the intended beneficiaries of such projects/services pay less attention to such issues.

The often-detached citizens only wait and sometimes endlessly for the delivery of such projects/services for public use.

Examples abound in some constituencies’ projects executed by some lawmakers in Plateau State. As the initiators of these projects are about to transit from office, citizens express worry that the projects which they do not know the timeframe they were to be completed may be abandoned as new lawmakers emerge in the 10th State Assembly.

For instance, at the Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC Dogon Agogo, (Ibrahim Katsina Ward) of Jos North local government area where the lawmaker representing the Jos North/North State constituency, Ibrahim Baba-Hassan lobbied for expansion/extension of the clinic,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper