Revive, develop, secure Warri, Okotie-Eboh urges Oborevwori





By Emma Amaize

CHAIRMAN, Gubernatorial Campaign Council of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Delta State, in the last governorship election, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, has called on Delta State governor-elect, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, to breathe a new life into the oil city, and commercial capital of the state, Warri, during his tenure.

Okotie-Eboh, a former Regent of Warri Kingdom, told Vanguard: “As Warri Boy number one, my expectations from the incoming governor, Oborevwori, revolve around the revival and development of Warri, as it is crucial to the overall progress of Delta State.

“First, I believe it is essential for Oborevwori to prioritise the revival of the Warri Port. By collaborating with the Nigerian Ports Authority, and attracting investors. He can rejuvenate the port, which will cause the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“A fully functioning Warri Port can serve as a gateway for global trade. It will provide a significant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper