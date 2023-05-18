Roma through to Europa League final after draw at Leverkusen





Jose Mourinho’s Roma remain on track for a second European trophy in two seasons after a goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen sent them through to the Europa League final 1-0 on aggregate on Thursday.

The Europa Conference League holders created little in attack but defended doggedly, as the increasingly frustrated home side peppered their goal in search of an equaliser.

The visitors held on through eight minutes of added time and will face six-time winners Sevilla in the final in Budapest on May 31 after the Spanish side overcame Juventus in the other semi-final.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini told Sky Sport Italia: “There are many things which Roma can and must improve, but as a true group, as a family, we have succeeded in this small feat.”

Leverkusen midfielder Kerem Demirbay accused Mourinho of using “ugly” defensive tactics.

“It’s a shame that in a semi-final at such a high level that this type of play can be rewarded,” he told Germany’s RTL. “They made things…





