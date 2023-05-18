We don’t know how many resources we have — Buhari





—Says major part of Africa’s natural resources domiciled in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigeria as a country does not know how much resource she has.

The President also said that a major part of Africa’s natural resources are domiciled in this country.

He stated this at a farewell meeting with his media support group, the Buhari Media Organization, BMO,, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari called on Nigerians to walk on the path of duty if they really want to see the country achieve new heights.

The President described Nigeria as being a lucky country given the natural resources available to it and its vast population, saying, “we don’t even know how much resource we have. A major part of Africa’s natural resources are domiciled in this country.”

He spoke of these endowments, making comparisons with countries he had been to on military training, citing a particular one where people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper