10th NASS Inauguration: Opposition parties worry over bid to alter rules





By Dapo Akinrefon & Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, there are strong indications that the Clerk of the National Assembly might affect some minor changes to the conventional rules of the legislature.

Vanguard was reliably informed that the move to break the rules on the inauguration day is to allow the incoming President and chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to witness the voting pattern of the Assembly, especially that of the House of Representatives.

The zoning of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly by the APC’s National Working Committee, NWC, is causing a stir as some aspirants have vowed to challenge the decision.

The APC had zoned the Senate presidency to the South-South and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-West.

It announced Senator Godswill Akpabio as its consensus candidate for Senate presidency and Senator Jibrin Barau, as the next Deputy Senate President in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper