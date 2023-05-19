A’Ibom communal clash: CP orders deployment of additional tactical asset





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Commissíoner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi has directed the deployment of additional tactical assets to the Amazamba community and Ikot Akpan Udo community in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas, following a recent violent crisis in the area.

Durosinmi gave the directive after he visited the scenes and stakeholders of the affected communities, yesterday.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon in a statement, yesterday, in Uyo, said: “Worried by the perennial communal clashes between Amazamba community in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Akpan Udo, in Ete Clan of Ikot Abasi LGAs, which resulted in the loss of four lives, the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi has visited the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation.

“The CP, condemned the act of resorting to violent attacks on persons and destructions of property, including the multi-million naira coconut…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper