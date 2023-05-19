Alake calls for more vocational institutes to tackle unemployment in Nigeria





By James Ogunnaike

The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has tasked government at all levels and individuals to establish more vocational institutions, saying this is the solution to high rate of unemployment in the country

The traditional ruler spoke during the presentation of training tools to 69 students of the Peter Akinola Foundation, (PAF) Youth Centre For Industrial Training by their sponsors.

The sponsors which include, Tunde Lemo Foundation, Josephus Foundation and Owo Diocese among others, presented tools worth over N4 million.

Peter Akinola Foundation, a non-profit making organisation with a mission to help youths to be economically empowered was founded in 2011 by the former Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Revd. Peter Jasper Akinola.

Oba Gbadebo during the presentation, charged students of various higher institutions in the country to always strive for the best.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper