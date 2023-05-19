Alleged culpable homicide, others: Kano Govt confirms receiving Doguwa’s case diary





By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. Musa Abdullahi Lawan on Friday confirmed that it has received from the police the case diary of alleged culpable homicide and other criminal offences against Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa for its perusal and possible next line of action.

Addressing journalists shortly after receiving the case diary, the Attorney General said the Kano State Commissioner of Police transmitted the diary to the Ministry around 12:45hrs on Friday.

Bar. Lawan said, “I will like to assure the general public that within a very short possible time, we are going to study the case diary with a view to giving our legal advice on it”.

Recall that the Kano Attorney General, and the Commissioner for Justice, informed the public that the Ministry had resend the case diary back to the Police for further investigation, asking it to provide more details on the allegations against the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper