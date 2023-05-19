Bayero urges Tinubu to establish Ministry of Religious Affairs





The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to establish the Ministry of Religious Affairs, to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Bayero made the call on Friday in Kano at the inauguration of the Interfaith Facilitators’ Guide organised by the ActionAid Nigeria.

Represented by Babba Dan-Agundi, District Head of Nasarawa, the emir said the ministry would be charged with the responsibilities of promoting religious tolerance and understanding among Nigerians.

He described Kano as a bastion of peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence where followers of various religions have no axe to grind.

“Peace is indispensable aspect of creatures on the planet, and there is a compelling need for it to be safeguarded,” he said.

The royal father described the interfaith dialogue as timely towards promoting peaceful coexistence, adding that Kano had been occupying a prominent position in accommodating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper