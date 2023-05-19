Buhari commissions Kashimbila multipurpose Dam in Taraba





….reinstates resolve to achieve 30gw by 2030

…to prevent flooding of 4 northern States, N’Delta region – Engr Adamu

By Gabriel Ewepu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, commissioned the completed Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam along with 40MW Hydropower Station, and Associated 132KV Switchyard, Transmission Line, and Distribution Substation Phase I Project, in Taraba State.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Buhari at a virtual ceremony held at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, underscored the importance of the project, which he highlighted the role his administration played and the commitment to achieving the target of 30GW of electricity in the country by 2030, under the Electricity Vision 30:30:30.

He made it known that the implementation and completion of the Kashimbila projects were in line with his government’s policies to alleviate poverty, generate employment opportunities, enhance healthcare services, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper