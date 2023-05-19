Buhari commissions large-scale integrated rice mill in Abuja





…says 9 others rice soon to be completed

…Nigeria has no business importing rice from Thailand, others – Agric Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, commissioned a large-scale integrated rice mill in Sheda, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to boost local consumption and export.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, said other nine large-scale integrated rice mills are soon to be completed and commissioned across the country.

The large-scale integrated rice mill commissioned in Sheda was Federal Government’s partnership with Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, and the mill has a production capacity of four tonnes per hour.

He said: Commissioning the Large Scale Integrated Rice Mill, located here in Sheda, Kwali, FCT, as one of the 10 mills embarked upon by my Administration for the purpose of expanding domestic rice production and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper