FAAC shares N655.9b among FG, states, LGCs for April





The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a sum of N655.932 billion revenue for April to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils (LGCs).

According to a statement issued by Bawa Mokwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant of the Federation (OAGF), this is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the FAAC meeting for May 2023.

The communique states that the N655.932 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N364.654 billion.

It said that it also contained distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N202.762 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N14.516 billion, N50.000 billion augmentation from Forex Equalization revenue and N24.000 billion augmentation from the Non-mineral revenue.

“In April 2023, the total deductions for cost of collection was N28.108 billion, and total deductions for transfers and refunds was N120.287 billion.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper