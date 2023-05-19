I will not ‘Japa’, says ESUCOM best-graduating student





By Ikechukwu Odu

The best-graduating student of the Enugu State University College of Medicine, ESUCOM, Dr. Chinenye Agu, Friday, assured that she would not join the bandwagon of Nigerian trained medical doctors who are leaving the shores of Nigeria to practice abroad.

Though, Dr. Agu, who made distinctions in Biochemistry, Community Medicine and Pharmacology to graduate best in her class, disclosed that she would travel abroad for her postgraduate studies, she promised to return to Nigeria to practice and serve her fatherland.

She made the disclosures at the ESUCOM Auditorium during the induction ceremony for the Batch 12 medical graduands of the College.

The 23-year-old from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State said “My take on the ‘japa,’ syndrome is that I would like to travel abroad for my postgraduate studies but I will return to Nigeria to practice and to serve my country.

“My piece of advice for my colleagues leaving Nigeria in drones to practice Medicine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper