Igbo youths fault court’s sacking of Abia gov-elect





…Caution judiciary against being used to scuttle Nigeria’s democracy

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Friday condemned the purported sack of Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, by a Federal High Court in Kano, describing the judgement as an ambush against democracy.

COSEYL in a statement by its President General Goodluck Ibem, cautioned the judiciary against being used by desperate politicians and undemocratic forces to scuttle the Nigeria’s democracy.

The apex Igbo socio-political youth group, said Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the ultimate target of those behind the controversial judgement.

Igbo youths warned all those involved in any plot to distablise Abia State or any state in the South East to perish such unpatriotic idea as they will stoutly resist it.

Below is a full text of the statement made available to Vanguard:”he attention of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper