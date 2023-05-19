Kano FHC judgement: Apapa-led faction blames Abure, others





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of Labour Party (LP) has blamed the embattled National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure for the Federal High Court, Kano judgement that sacked the Enugu State Governor-elect, Alex Otti and all the candidates of the Labour Party in Abia and Kano States in the just concluded elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, who disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, revealed that Abure did not submit names of the party’s registered members in Kano and Abia States to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at the appropriate time.

Arabambi noted that the failure of the party to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid.

He said, “the truth is that, Abure and his gang held onto these names and didn’t submit them to the Independent National Electoral…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper