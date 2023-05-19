May 29: NDLEA raids drug joints nationwide, arrests 534 suspects.





By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of May 29 inauguration, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has launched a nationwide raid of drug joints in an exercise code-named ‘Operation Mop Up’ as part of law enforcement efforts to remove enablers of crime and violence in the form of illicit substances and those who deal in them with a view to ensuring peaceful inauguration of new administrations at national and sub-national levels across the country on May 29.

Consequently, not less than “534 suspects have been arrested in the first few days of the commencement of the operation, during which tons of illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine-based syrup, cannabis sativa and various new psychoactive substances among others, were recovered across the states and the FCT”.

Confirming the raids, Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said, “Top on the list with high arrests and seizures are Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Rivers,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper