NCC’ll ensure every part of Nigeria is connected — Danbatta





By Juliet Umeh

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is working assiduously to ensure the country was fully connected with telecommunications services.

The Executive Vice-Chairman, EVC, of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who made the vow when the Champion Newspapers unveiled its heroes of 2002 at its annual awards in Lagos, said it was one of the mandates he inherited at the commission, and would not let any inch of it unfulfilled.

Danbatta, who was awarded the paper’s Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year 2022, said the world had come to the point where it was almost a crime to deny anybody modern communications tools that made life easy.

He said: We will ensure that all parts of Nigeria has access to communications services.”

Also commenting on this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, WTISD, Danbatta said: “We identify with the agenda of the World telecommunication and Information Society Day in order to ensure that no part of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper