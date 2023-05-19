NCC’ll ensure every part of Nigeria is fully connected – Danbatta





*Emerges Champion’s Most Outstanding Regulator

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is working assiduously to ensure that every nook and cranny of the country is fully connected with telecommunications services.

The Executive Vice-Chairman, EVC, of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who made the vow when the Champion Newspapers unveiled its heroes of 2002 at its annual awards in Lagos said it was one of the mandates he inherited at the Commission, that he will not let any inch of it unfulfilled.

Danbatta, who was awarded the paper’s Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year 2002, said the world has come to the point it is almost a crime to deny anybody modern communications tools which make life easy.

He said: “We will ensure that all parts of Nigeria has access to communications services.”

Also commenting to this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, WTISD, Danbatta said: “We identify with the agenda…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper