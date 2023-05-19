Nigerian companies vulnerable to new cyber attack methods





By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Despite a new report that Nigerian businesses have increased their cyber security budget by 10 percent in the last few years, there are fears they are still at risk of attack due to a rising modernization of cyber attack models by hackers.

Software giant, Microsoft has just announced that due to the growth of Internet of Things, IoT devices in Africa, countries in the region that are not prepared to mitigate the risk accompanying the growth will be potential victims.

The report by Microsoft’s 43 trillion daily security signals and 8,500 security experts who provide insight into the latest security trends in the Middle East and Africa, reveals that attackers are increasingly making use of operational technology to gain entry into company networks.

The report said that over 1.1 billion IoT connections are expected in the Middle East and Africa by 2023 giving cybercriminals more opportunities to breach an organization’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper