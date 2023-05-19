Patients groan as doctors’ strike enters Day 2





By David Odama, Lafia

The 5-day warning strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, entered the second day today, as patients expressed frustration over their inability to receive treatment in public hospitals.

The situation was particularly worse in public hospitals in Nasarawa State and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, ABUTH, Kaduna, where patients were abandoned by the striking doctors.

The situation was not different in public hosiptals in other parts of the country, from the east, west, to the north.

The strike caused exodus of patients to private hospitals which are currently making brisk businesses, though at high cost to patients.

Relatives and friends of patients on admission were seen evacuating their loved ones to private hospitals in their state.

Recall that the resident doctors had last Wednesday, declared a five-day warning strike following the federal government’s inability to address their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper