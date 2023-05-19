Peter Obi: Court shuns SAN briefed by Apapa-led faction of Labour Party





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–A mild drama played out at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja on Friday, as the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, LP, briefed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, to announce appearance for the party.

Immediately the petition the party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, filed to challenge the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, was called up for hearing and lawyers were asked to announce their appearances, Chief Oba Maduabuchi, SAN, stood up and told the court that he was briefed to represent the LP.

The senior lawyer addressed the court after Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, who appeared alongside five others SANs, had already announced his presence as counsel for the petitioners.

Maduabuchi, SAN, told the court that he was instructed by the party to appear on its behalf and to represent it in the matter.

However, the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper