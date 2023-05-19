Police arraign 3 men, others over alleged forgery, theft in Ekiti





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Three men, Onibonoje Timileyin, Bello Tumise and Ahmed Olasunkanmi were, yesterday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged forgery.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 11 at Federal Polytechnic Satellite Campus in Ado-Ekiti.

Bamigbade alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and forged the identity card with the registrar’s signature of the Federal Polytechnic Satellite Campus, Ado-Ekiti.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the first and third defendants, Mr. Gbenga Ariyibi and the second defendant, Mr. Ade Ademola, both urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The magistrate, Mrs. Olubunmi Bamidele, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper