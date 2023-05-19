Sanwo-Olu launch innovation hubs to curtail ‘Japa’ syndrome





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration is set to convert some of the skills acquisition centres in the state to Eko Creation Innovators Hubs as part of measures to curtail ‘japa’ syndrome.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this during the commissioning of Sail Innovation Lab, an initiative of Senator, Representing Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru, said Yaba would be made Tech Campus as a way of encouraging the youths on digital skills.

The innovation lab which took off in 2021 is situated in Ikorodu area of Lagos East where the Senator is representing.

The lab, which is designed in collaboration with Co-creation Hub, would serve as a training centre for youths, teenagers and teachers in and around Ikorodu free of charge.

Speaking during the inauguration of the centre, Sanwo-Olu said Abiru’s initiative to better the lots of his constituents was in line with the vision of the State Goverment to leverage on technology for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper