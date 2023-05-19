Why I like ‘problems’ — Comedian Sabinus





Famous skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has revealed that God has been sending problems his so he could make money.

The comedian, however, stressed that the problems exist only in comedy skits online and not in real life.

He made this known during a recent conversation with the renowned musician 2Face Idibia.

The duo were seen together in a now-viral video where 2Baba asked Sabinus why he seems to be fond of problems.

He replied, “Boss, you know, say if I no enter problem, money no go come. So, God has been sending problems my way—online o, not offline o,”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper