



Twelve (12) lawmakers of the Oyo state house of Assembly have endorsed Honourables Tajudeen Abass and Ban Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

In some documents obtained from a session held by the state house lawmakers, 12 reps out of 14 appended their signatures supporting the duo’s positions as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State house of assembly.

Among those who endorsed the duo are reps members from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Below is a list of the reps members who endorsed Hon Tajudeen as Speaker and Hon Ben Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

Hon Akeem Adeyemi

Hon Stanley Adedeji

Hon Abass Adigun Agboworin

Hon Lafisoye Akinmoyede

Hon Bayo Adepoju

Hon Ojo Sunday Makanjuola

Hon Lamiju Alao-Akala

Hon Kareem Tajudeen Abisodun

Hon Oyedeji Oyeshina

Hon Olaide Lateef

Hon Aderemi Oseni

Hon Akin Alabi

The post 12 of 14 Oyo Reps endorse Tajudeen Abass, Ban Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker appeared first on Vanguard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper