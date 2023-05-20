12 of 14 Oyo Reps endorse Tajudeen Abass, Ban Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Twelve (12) lawmakers of the Oyo state house of Assembly have endorsed Honourables Tajudeen Abass and Ban Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.
In some documents obtained from a session held by the state house lawmakers, 12 reps out of 14 appended their signatures supporting the duo’s positions as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State house of assembly.
Among those who endorsed the duo are reps members from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Below is a list of the reps members who endorsed Hon Tajudeen as Speaker and Hon Ben Kalu as Deputy Speaker.
Hon Akeem Adeyemi
Hon Stanley Adedeji
Hon Abass Adigun Agboworin
Hon Lafisoye Akinmoyede
Hon Bayo Adepoju
Hon Ojo Sunday Makanjuola
Hon Lamiju Alao-Akala
Hon Kareem Tajudeen Abisodun
Hon Oyedeji Oyeshina
Hon Olaide Lateef
Hon Aderemi Oseni
Hon Akin Alabi
Source: Vanguard Newspaper