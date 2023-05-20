AMVCA 2023: Jadesola Osiberu’s Brotherhood wins Best Movie in West Africa 





Brotherhood, a Nigerian crime-action thriller film, has won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA 2023 award on ‘Best Movie in West Africa.

Brotherhood was produced by Jade Osiberu and starring Tobi Bakre, Boma Akpore, Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Toni Tones, Zubby Micheal, Mr Macaroni and a host of others.

The film was released to cinemas in Africa on 23 September 2022. The film started showing simultaneously in several African countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger Republic, Senegal, Congo, Rwanda, Gabon, Guinea, and Madagascar.

Similarly, Nigerian producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA 2023 award on ‘Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba) for Anikulapo.

The biggest nominees of the night included Anikulapo with 16 nods, followed by Brotherhood featuring in 11 categories, and Shanty Town with 11 nominations.

Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper