



By Biodun Busari

As entertainment stars jostle for awards at this year’s #AMVCA9, Loukman Ali has emerged as the Best Cinematographer in Brotherhood.

Ali was crowned for his exceptional eye for capturing breathtaking visuals and masterful composition as declared by the organisers.

Brotherhood was a 2022 Nigerian crime-action thriller produced by Jade Osiberu and starring Tobi Bakre, Boma Akpore, Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, and Ronke Oshodi Oke among others.

The award was given to Ali at the venue of the event Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos on Saturday.

The post AMVCA 2023: Loukman Ali wins Best Cinematographer for Brotherhood appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper