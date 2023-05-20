AMVCA: Beauty Tukura, Enioluwa win ‘Best Dressed’ award





Popular Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa Adeoiluwa, and former BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura on Saturday won the coveted title of the Best Dressed male and female category at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The AMVCA is not only a platform to recognize outstanding performances in the film industry but also a showcase of fashion excellence.

Enioluwa and Beauty’s impeccable sense of style and attention to detail captivated the attention of fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

Unlike the previous edition of the award where the winners won a cash prize of 500,000, no cash prize was announced for the AMVCA 2023 edition for the ‘Best Dressed’ category.

The AMVCA’s 2023 Best Dressed category serves as a platform to celebrate the intersection of fashion and entertainment. It highlights the significance of red-carpet appearances as an opportunity for celebrities to showcase their individuality, creativity, and fashion influence.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper