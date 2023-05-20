Booming animation industry remains the future of the creative sector – Osinbajo





…as he attends private screening of ‘Gammy and the Living Things’

By Benjamin Njoku

Standing ovation greeted the private screening of the first ever animated musical in Nigeria, “Gammy and the Living Things” which held last weekend at Film House Cinemas, Landmark Centre, Lagos, which had in attendance Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo SAN, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Produced by Utricle Studios owned by Nduka Enweliku, “Gammy and the Living Things” is a family-friendly animation musical that showcases the potential of Africa. The movie combines Nigerian storytelling, music, and art with a Pan-African cast and a global perspective. It features a 13-track album with a hybrid of song remakes by popular Nigerian music superstars from the 80s and 90s, as well as unforgettable original tracks.

The film, which aims to change the narrative of African animation, assembled a cast of over 40 animated characters voiced by some of the best performers in Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper