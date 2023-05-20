CIBN revenue rises 16% to N2.06 trn in 2022





*Net assets up 7%

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN said its revenue rose by 16.9 per cent to N2.06 trillion in 2022 from N1.76 trillion in 2021.

The Institute also said that its net assets and net operating surplus rose by 7.3 per cent and 4.9 per cent to N6.66 trillion and N837.94 billion respectively in 2022.

CIBN disclosed these today in its 2023 Annual General Meeting, AGM, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr Ken Opara, said that the growth in the institute’s financial position was among other things due to its efficient utilization of resources.

“I am delighted to inform you that despite the macroeconomic headwinds in 2022, the Institute recorded a modest growth in its financial position.

” The improved performance recorded in the year under review was a result of efficient utilization of resources and the deliberate focus on revenue generation drive.

“While appreciating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper