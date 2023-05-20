Customs seizes truckload of donkey meat in Kebbi





By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi state area command says that it has seized a truck loaded with donkey meat, skin and hide intended to be smuggled out of the country.

The Kebbi state comptroller of customs, Dr Ben Oramalugo said that the operation was carried out by his men including the police and the army following intelligence report that some unscrupulous elements were on the way out of the country through Bunza to Maje with sacks of donkey meat, skins and hide.

He added that in the course of the operation, his officers were attacked by the smugglers who vandalized their vehicle during the three-day marathon operation which succeeded in seizing the truck and no one was hurt.

Similarly, four used vehicles comprising Toyoto Camry 2013 and two used Honda Jazz 2005,55 baled of second-hand clothes, 4,925 liters of PMS,13 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 5 kegs of vegetable oil among other contraband items were seized by customs in Kebbi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper