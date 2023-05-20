Demolishing Bayelsa property in Rivers not political — Wike insists





Says without apology, the land now to accommodate Rivers judge’s quarters

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his administration’s recent demolition of a Bayelsa State Government property in Port Harcourt was not politically motivated, but provoked by the leadership failure of Bayelsa State.

The governor on arrival in Port Harcourt Thursday from a Europe trip explained that before levelling the property located at Akasa Street, Old Government Residential Area (GRA), he had alerted his Bayelsa counterpart, Governor Duoye Diri, on the issues with the said property and that Diri never kept his promise to take responsibility to avert the eventual demolition.

He said, “It is most unfortunate. When you have leadership failure that is what you get. I have never seen a hostile government against Rivers State like the Bayelsa government. When I was away, I read in the media the rantings of the Bayelsa state government through her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper