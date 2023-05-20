Iran executes convicted human trafficking ringleader





Iran on Saturday executed a man convicted of leading a human trafficking and prostitution ring, a day after hanging three men linked to protests triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death, the judiciary said.

“Following confirmation of the sentence of Shahrouz Sokhanvari, aka Alex, in the supreme court, he was hanged this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said.

Sokhanvari was charged with “corruption on earth” for “establishing and managing a wide network of prostitution at the international level, which has been attracting Iranian and foreign girls”, Mizan added.

The judiciary said the convict had left Iran in 1983, living in countries including India, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and the United States before authorities seized him while abroad and brought him back to Iran in 2020.

It did not name the country where he was detained or the process leading to his arrest.

Sokhanvari’s execution came a day after Iran hanged three men found guilty…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper