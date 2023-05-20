Peter Mbah: NYSC’s position on certificate vindicates us — Petitioners





*Seek apology from Enugu governor-elect

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A coalition of civil society groups which had petitioned the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, demanding confirmation of the latter’s certificate obtained by the Enugu governor-elect,Mr Peter Mbah,after doubting its authenticity,said it has been vindicated by the position of the NYSC Director General that the certificate was fake.

Recall that the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen.YD Ahmed has said that the discharge certificate held by Enugu State Governor-elect, Barr. Peter Mbah, was not issued by the body.

The NYSS boss, who was featured on Arise Television’s breakfast programme, Friday,, said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate or not, does not arise because he has told the PDP candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses,” he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper