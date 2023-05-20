



By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has tasked Nigerians and non-governmental bodies in the country to rise to the occasion of standing with and defending the cause of public education, saying the sector is in the state of near collapse.

He spoke at the weekend while addressing his members at the 22nd National Delegates Conference, NDC, of ASUU held at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

Osodeke also called for a check of the ‘Japa’ syndrome so the trend does not erode the public education system which is already in a fragile state.

He lamented the role of government in the education and other sectors of the nation in the last eight years and stated the period has seen the country moving at the fastest speed to the precipice in almost every facet of nationhood.

According to him, “… It, therefore, cannot be overemphasized that the Federal and State governments need to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper