Seun Kuti doles out N25,000 to inmates, gets ‘special recognition’





Henry Ojelu

Seun Kuti, the embattled Afrobeat singer and son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is being remanded at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for assaulting a police officer has been crowned the ‘General Overseer’ of his cell by the inmates.

A copy of the Holy Bible was said to have been handed over to him as an instrument of his office. His appointment as the GO was however not without some drama after the inmates initially rejected him.

At that stage, he reportedly promised to dole out N25,000 to them and he was directed to produce it without delay. He had to beg for the phone to call his wife who quickly brought the money which was handed over to their leader.

The inmates subsequently accepted him (Seun) and provided a space for him to sit down. Vanguard also gathered that Seun was so infuriated by the ugly development that played out that he refused to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper