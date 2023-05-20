Three kidnappers nabbed while collecting N10m ransom from freed victim in Lagos





•One of them serving security agent ; two AK 47 rifles recovered

•They forced me take an oath to pay back N10m balance – Freed bizman

By Evelyn Usman

On March 18, 2023, Saturday Vanguard published a story of a businessman, Timothy Uche, who was abducted by a four–man armed gang, one of whom disguised as a pregnant woman, in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

After three days in captivity, his abductors settled for N15 million ransom, as against the N75 million initially demanded.

When it became apparent that Uche’s family could not raise N15 million, Crime Guard reliably gathered that his abductors collected N5 million from his family. But they made him take an oath to pay back the N10 million balance upon his release.

In a brazen arrogance, while dropping Uche off at Ayobo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the kidnappers informed him that they would come back for the balance, threatening to wipe out his entire family if he made any attempt to outsmart…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper